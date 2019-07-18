Montgomery woman featured on ‘TODAY’ Ambush Makeovers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 82-year-old Montgomery woman was in for quite the surprise Thursday morning.
Lou Ethel Stricklin was selected for an ambush makeover on the fourth hour of NBC’s “TODAY" show.
She was visiting New York with her daughter and a senior citizen travel group, “The Loveless Golden Ladies and Gents” of Montgomery.
Stricklin’s makeover brought gasps, claps and compliments from her friends, and the transformation brought her daughter to tears.
The Montgomery woman has six children, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren who can enjoy her new look.
You can watch the makeover on Today.
