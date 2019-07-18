Montgomery woman featured on ‘TODAY’ Ambush Makeovers

By Katie Windham and WSFA Staff | July 18, 2019 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 7:54 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 82-year-old Montgomery woman was in for quite the surprise Thursday morning.

Lou Ethel Stricklin was selected for an ambush makeover on the fourth hour of NBC’s “TODAY" show.

She was visiting New York with her daughter and a senior citizen travel group, “The Loveless Golden Ladies and Gents” of Montgomery.

Stricklin's group of friends react to her new look.
Stricklin’s makeover brought gasps, claps and compliments from her friends, and the transformation brought her daughter to tears.

The Montgomery woman has six children, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren who can enjoy her new look.

Lou Ethel Stricklin from Montgomery received an ambush makeover on the "Today Show" Thursday morning.
You can watch the makeover on Today.

