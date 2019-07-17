New FaceApp could cost you more than your youth

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There are over 300 million Americans in this country and a large amount are talking about the new FaceApp.
The app has multiply features, but the most popular is the age adjusting feature.
“I downloaded it like I saw a bunch of people were using it so I downloaded it; and I was just trying to use it to see if I could make myself look old which is why I saw other people using it,” Abigail Smith said.
Many people just like Smith saw only the benefit of the application but did not think of the risk that they may face by agreeing to the terms and the conditions.
“The thing I know about them is that they have the right to use your name and recognition; your facial recognition in any way they choose to use it because that it what you agreed to when you signed the agreement,” said Tim Edwards, Albany Technical College Professor.
All social media apps have different features but overall they are the same.
Gadgets 360, a tech news company, says if any developer is hacked, all of your personal data could be stolen no matter how big, small, old or new the app is.
“I did not know that but I felt like Facebook is kind of bigger but I definitely didn’t think it would be like that with a really small app like this. I just downloaded it I had no idea that the photo I let them use they could use it,” Smith said.
Gadgets 360 also says many of the things users give access to are royalty-free, world-wide, fully-paid transferable sub-licensable license to use and many other things users give consent to do.
“Facial recognition is a way that they are stealing your identity so you really have to be careful of that,” Edwards said.
Although many are aware of the risk; some say they just want to have fun and live in the moment.
“I do think it is weird and it’s strange and it definitely makes you more aware of what photos you want to add on to it. It is kind of weird but I mean I am still going to use it I agreed to the terms so,” Smith said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.