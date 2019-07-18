Rain chances increasing this weekend

There's no getting around it, it's going to be a sizzling Thursday across the area.
Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy into the afternoon as temperatures run into the middle 90s. Heat index values will surge toward 105 degrees as Alabama joins a good chunk of the country baking in a mid July heat wave. We won't be the worst of it, Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for a lot of the eastern half of the country north of us.
Rain and storm chances won’t be zero, but remain limited this afternoon. We’ll get some help starting tomorrow and running into the weekend. Shower and storm chances ramp up as the heat ramps down. We’ll fall toward 90 degrees for highs Sunday with scattered showers and storms.
