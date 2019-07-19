After 15 days, search for Kelsey Starling suspended indefinitely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has suspended the search for 26-year-old Kelsey Starling indefinitely.
Starling has been missing since July Fourth weekend when she was thrown from a boat on Smith Lake.
According to authorities, there are still search operations planned for the future, but ALEA will no longer conduct searches on a daily basis. ALEA troopers will search the area while out on regular boat patrols and ALEA aviation will conduct aerial searches periodically.
