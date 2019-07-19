Arrest made in robbery of Montgomery Uber driver

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been taken into custody after police say he robbed a ride-share driver.
David Mezick, 25, is charged with robbery first degree.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the robbery happened on Monday around 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive. The victim told officers he was called to the location for a rider. When he arrived, Mezick got into the vehicle and demanded money from him.
An arrest affidavit says Mezick threatened the Uber driver with a small metal pipe before making off with about $50.
Williams said officers found Mezick still in the area of the robbery. He was taken into custody but was able to escape the patrol car while officers were investigating. After a short pursuit, Mezick was placed back into custody.
Mezick was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $75,000 bond.
The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing, Williams added.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.