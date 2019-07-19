Dothan/Houston County E-911 director stepping down

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Dothan has started the process of finding a new E-911 Director for Dothan and Houston County.
Current E-911 Director Holly Britain confirmed her last day is next Friday.
Britain has worked for the city with public safety for about 25 years and worked in this role for four years. She’s stepping down because she’s getting married and moving away from the area.
The city is accepting applications for the position until Aug. 2 and the board will work to name a new director.
“The goal of the board is to get someone in here quickly, but I don’t think they’re in a huge rush to make a hasty decision,” said Britain. “There are requirements as far as experience, and if you’ve been in the 911 service before, that’s good! But if you’ve been in the 911 service 10 years ago, that doesn’t help us today, because a lot has changed with technology.”
In the meantime the board is expected to approve naming Dothan Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge as the interim director. Etheredge has worked with the communication center previously and works closely with E-911 through his current position.
Britain says leaving this position has been a mix of emotions.
“Personally it’s been an easy decision. Professionally, it’s very difficult because I’ve been employed with public safety for over half of my life and so these people who I’ve been working with, and mentored me, and molded me into the E-911 professional I am, they’re not just my peers, they’re my friends and family,” said Britain.
A vote on the interim director is expected at next Tuesday’s meeting.
