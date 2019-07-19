Food for Thought 7/18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
The Training Station (1767 Halcyon Blvd.): 99
Pour Stars (557 N. East Blvd.): 99
The Gazebo Tea Room (414 Perry Hill Rd.): 99
Chick-Fil-A (201 Monroe St. Suite 162): 98
Subway (100 N. Union St.): 98
China Dragon (2029 Colisum Blvd.): 98
LOW SCORES
King Buffet (2727 Bell Rd.): 82
Priority Items: Food in cooler at improper temperature; Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands; Roaches in kitchen
El Chido (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 87
Priority Item: Cooked beef in cooler not properly dated
Twin Peaks (6814 Eastchase Pkwy.): 87
Priority Item: Milk, eggs, and raw meat in cooler at improper temperature
Pace Car (7120 Mobile Hwy.): 88
Priority Item: Chicken in warmer at improper temperature
Jim 'N’ Nick’s BBQ (6415 Atlanta Hwy.): 89
Priority Item: Raw fish in cooler at improper temperature
