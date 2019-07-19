Here comes the rain!
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous in coverage this afternoon as we start to get some upper level help. While not everyone will get wet, many of you will get at least one good downpour. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s before those storms help to temper the rise.
Enhanced coverage of rain continues Saturday, backs off slightly Sunday, and picks back up again into early next week as a cold front approaches. That front will help drive temperatuers cooler again, perhaps keeping us in the 80s by the middle part of the week.
