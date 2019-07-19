Leaving a bottle of water in your car can be dangerous

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s something you might not realize. If you leave a bottle of water in a hot car, it could set your vehicle on fire.
“If you have a bottle of water and you leave it on your seat, and the sun hits that bottle at just the right angle, then the plastic and water can become like a lens,” said Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.
Carrillo says then when you might have a problem, because that beam of light could heat up your upholstery.
“And possibly set it on fire,” he said.
Even though Carrillo has done research on the matter, and believes it is fully possible, he has not seen it first hand in his 26 years of experience.
“I have not. However, there are Youtube videos out there that show how this can happen,” he said.
A lot of things have to line up just right including the necessary heat, the angle of the bottle, and it likely needs to be full of water.
“We want people to be cautious at the same time. And what we recommend is that if you are going to keep water in your car, get you an insulated cooler, and put the water inside the insolated cooler,” said Carrillo.
Not to mention if you were to leave the water out in the hot car too long, there are health concerns.
"It would allow bacteria to start setting up in the bottle of water. If you leave it in there for a prolonged period of time,” said Carrillo.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.