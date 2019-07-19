Lightning strikes home of WSFA meteorologist

Meteorologist Eric Snitil shows the track of a tornado in this WSFA 12 News file photo. Friday, his home was struck by lightning! (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | July 19, 2019 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 2:26 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Meteorologists pride themselves on being able to track weather as it enters their coverage areas, but lightning can be a bit more tricky.

WSFA 12 News morning meteorologist Eric Snitil learned that the hard way Friday when his own home was struck by a bolt of lightning!

Eric posted pictures to his social media accounts showing the damage. Thankfully, the house did not catch fire. Still, there’s not power for the foreseeable future!

There's just something poetic about the weatherman's house getting stuck by lightning. The bolt struck a tree in the...

Posted by Eric Snitil WSFA on Friday, July 19, 2019

The lightning bolt hit a tree in Eric’s front yard, but “the force knocked the electrical box right off the house.”

No injuries were reported, including for Bolt, Eric’s aptly named dog.

