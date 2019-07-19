Lightning strikes home of WSFA meteorologist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Meteorologists pride themselves on being able to track weather as it enters their coverage areas, but lightning can be a bit more tricky.
WSFA 12 News morning meteorologist Eric Snitil learned that the hard way Friday when his own home was struck by a bolt of lightning!
Eric posted pictures to his social media accounts showing the damage. Thankfully, the house did not catch fire. Still, there’s not power for the foreseeable future!
The lightning bolt hit a tree in Eric’s front yard, but “the force knocked the electrical box right off the house.”
No injuries were reported, including for Bolt, Eric’s aptly named dog.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.