Man charged after victim robbed at gunpoint in Troy
Jay Steele (Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | July 19, 2019 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 10:31 AM

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after Troy police say he robbed another man at gunpoint.

According to Troy police, Jay Steele Killingsworth, 31, is charged with robbery first degree.

Chief Randall Barr says the charges are related to an incident which happened Tuesday at 12:18 p.m. on Butler Drive. According to the report, the victim told officers Killingsworth pulled a gun on him and demanded money. Killingsworth took the victim’s wallet and left.

Barr says the victim was not injured during the robbery.

Killingsworth was taken to the Pike County Jail where he was placed under a $50,000 bond.

