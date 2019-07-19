Man has life threatening injuries after being hit by car

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has life threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Montgomery Thursday night.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the area of Fairview Ave. between Rosa L. Parks Ave. and Gaston Ave. on a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man, sustained life threatening injuries.
Williams said investigators are currently on the scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.
