Montgomery mayoral candidate fails to meet ballot qualification

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One candidate who was seeking to run for mayor of Montgomery in the upcoming municipal elections will not see his name appear on the ballot.
According to Brenda Blalock with the Montgomery City Clerk’s office, candidate David Sadler did not meet all the qualifications to run for the office. He name, subsequently, will not be added to the ballot.
It wasn’t immediately clear what qualification Sadler failed to meet, but a candidate was required to submit signatures of one-fourth of one percent of registered voters in Montgomery, about 350 signatures.
Sadler announced his bid during a June service program he hosts for homeless people in that provides food and haircuts on Saturdays. He ran for District 25′s state Senate seat in 2018 but lost to Republican Will Barfoot.
The window for submitting qualification documents closed on Tuesday, but the Board of Elections has been working to certify candidates. An official ballot will be released after all candidate submissions are reviewed.
Currently, there are 12 candidates remaining.
The election will be held on Aug. 27. If a run-off is needed, it will be held Oct. 8.
