More than $500K raised so far in Montgomery’s mayoral race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the largest field for Montgomery’s mayoral race in recent memory. With the election more than five weeks away, fundraising and spending reports show which candidates are gaining traction with voters and supporters.
So far, eight of the twelve candidates have filed fundraising reports.
In this race, special interest money accounts for more than $40,000 of the total fundraising, which adds up to $620,568.47. Half of the PAC funds have been donated to candidate Steven Reed.
Candidates have already spent more than a half million dollars to get their campaigns up and running, some have been raising money since 2018.
In addition to special interest money, businesses are pouring tens of thousands of dollars into this race. The fundraising is expected to pick up dramatically in the coming weeks.
The next round of fundraising reports are due in early August, the election is scheduled for August 27.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.