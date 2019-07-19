Police: Teens escape youth detention facility, found in stolen car

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department has captured two teen escapees from the Alabama Department of Youth Services.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, the escapees, one 16 and one 17 and from Brundidge and Clayton, were taken into custody Wednesday. Officers found the teens in a stolen 2018 Toyota Tundra in the area of Woodland Hills Apartments at around 11 a.m., and the teens tried to flee on foot.
After a foot pursuit, Barr said the 17-year-old was captured and taken to the Troy Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken into custody a couple hours later on U.S. 29 near Dunbar Drive.
Barr said both of the teens have confessed to multiple burglaries and the theft of several vehicles. Investigators are working to secure charges.
Both teens have been returned to the Alabama Department of Youth Services.
