River Region United Way to host Community Action Poverty Simulation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way is working with Alabama Possible to host a free Poverty Simulation on Friday. The purpose is to raise awareness and help people better understand the facts about how poverty affects people, communities and systems of care.
As part of the Community Action Poverty Simulation participants will role-play the lives of families living at or below the poverty level. Participants will experience typical challenges faced by individuals living in the context of constrained financial circumstances -- including maintaining employment, childcare, care of elderly family members, seeking public assistance and dealing with transportation issues.
“I think it gives you a greater empathy and a sympathy for what a lot of people are having to deal with on a daily basis and once you’ve been in that you want to do all you can to lift people out of that, said Jimmy Hill. “It is an eye opening experience.”
The public is invited to attend Friday, July 19.
Time: Morning Session 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., or Afternoon Session 1:30 – 4:00 p.m.
Location: First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 305 S. Perry Street, Montgomery 36104
Across the state, more than 800,000 people live below the federal poverty line, making Alabama the sixth poorest state in the country.
