Tallassee woman competing on Food Network

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch a Tallassee woman compete for a $25,000 prize on Food Network this summer.
Mary Katherine Carlisle, 32, is one of eight contestants on season two of “Worst Bakers in America.”
The baking competition show puts some of the self-proclaimed worst bakers in the country through a boot camp led by celebrity bakers Lorraine Pascale and Jason Smith.
The season premiered Monday night, and the next episode airs July 22 on Food Network.
