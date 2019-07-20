Biscuits’ Fox promoted to Triple-A Durham

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Bahamaian Blur is one step closer to the big leagues. Lucius Fox was called up to Triple-A Durham earlier this week from the Montgomery Biscuits.
Fox, the Rays’ No. 10 prospect according to MLB.com, swiped 37 bags in 110 games with the Butter and Blue. He’s swiped 115 in his brief minor-league career which began back in 2016.
Fox is the fourth Biscuits player to be promoted this season. Brendan McKay was promoted to Triple-A in May and then to the Tampa Bay Rays in June, while Southern League All-Stars Jesús Sánchez and Sam McWilliams were promoted to Durham within the last few weeks.
The recently-turned 22-year-old Fox has played in three games with the Durham Bulls and already has a triple and scored two runs.
