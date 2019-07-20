Event held to raise money for March 3 tornado survivor

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - What started off as Cards for Kayla, quickly turned into Karing 4 Kayla, a fundraising event to raise money for Kayla Grimes, a Beauregard resident who lost nearly everything in the March 3 Lee County tornadoes.
“I’m very proud of her. She’s my inspiration. I’m very proud of her. She’s very strong," said Kayla’s mother Michelle Gladden.
Grimes lost her father, soon-to-be stepmother and her best friend in the storms. Grimes was also injured in the storms and has already undergone four surgeries.
“Her left ankle, she had a fracture there, and that has not healed 100 percent, so we still are having issues with that," Gladden said.
Grimes was on her father’s insurance when the storms hit.
“It was cancelled after a couple days, and then we had to try to turn to an immediate insurance, but there are a couple of days that are not covered," Gladden said.
Kayla’s family was struggling to pay those medical bills when Alicia McLeod stepped in to help.
“This was just an idea I had on May 14. It started out as a little benefit and it grew," McLeod said.
McLeod’s idea turned into Karing 4 Kayla. The fundraising event took place on Saturday, July 20, at the Lee County fairgrounds.
Gladden said she is thankful for the community’s support during this tough time.
“I’m lost for words. It’s just amazing what everybody’s done and how everybody’s been," Gladden said.
All proceeds raised at the event will go to Kayla’s family to help with her growing medical expenses.
