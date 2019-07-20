Family Guidance Center celebrates 60th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday, the Family Guidance Center celebrated its 60th anniversary at the RSA activity center.
Hundreds of people enjoyed music, barbecue, a silent auction, and even a photo booth.
Pamela Nowdan says it was more than 20 years ago when her family found themselves needing the help of the Family Guidance Center.
“I was a single mother with two girls and I went to them for help for day care. I would’ve not gotten through without Family Guidance," she said.
Since that time Nowdan has paid it forward as a supporter of the organization.
“I have been giving to them for 10 years and I have never stopped giving to them. I get the newsletter and I even nominate families for the ‘Families of the Year Award’ when I can,” said Nowdan.
The Family Guidance Center touches the lives of over 40,000 families annually. Executive Director Dr. Walter White says this is part of the reward.
“We are focused on strengthening and supporting families in a lot of different ways,” said White.
From counseling to early childhood and family services, the center has seen lots of success. White says with the job training program they’ve been able to help create even more opportunities.
“Just about everybody that comes into our job training program are going to be employed or be involved in some type of training program or education program just about 100 percent of the time," said White. “When they come to Family Guidance Center we have such caring staff that works with people to help them develop a plan and help them on the road to getting there.”
White says none of what Family Guidance Center has achieved would be possible without the community.
“We appreciate all the support we have had from the community and all of the contributors that have helped contribute to the success we have had as an organization over the past 60 years," said White.
Family Guidance Center provide services in all of Alabama’s 67 counties and has several offices around the state.
