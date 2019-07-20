1 confirmed fatality in I-65 NB multi-vehicle crash near Selma HWY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have confirmed one fatality in the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near Highway 80.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Selma Highway are blocked.
According to ALGO cameras, traffic in the northbound lanes appear to be heavily backed.
A spokesperson with the Montgomery Police Department says it may be a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
