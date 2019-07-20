Scattered storms, less heat this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First things first, today will not be a washout, but keeping an umbrella on hand is a good idea. Off-and-on showers and storms will be widespread across central and south Alabama. It won’t rain all day, but most people will see rain by the end of the day. The good news about the rain and cloud cover? It won’t be as hot! High temperatures won’t reach the 90s for many of you today.
Rain coverage ticks down slightly Sunday, but all-in-all about 40% of central and south Alabama will receive rain. Those who stay dry will feel warmer, with highs topping out on either side of 90 degrees.
Our rain chances are slightly elevated for the beginning of the workweek as a cold front approaches. If the front makes it this far south, it will help dip temperatures a bit below average. What a treat - mostly sunny in the 80s in July!
