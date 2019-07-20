Scattered storms, less heat this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First things first, today will not be a washout, but keeping an umbrella on hand is a good idea. Off-and-on showers and storms will be widespread across central and south Alabama. It won’t rain all day, but most people will see rain by the end of the day. The good news about the rain and cloud cover? It won’t be as hot! High temperatures won’t reach the 90s for many of you today.