Valley man stabbed to death outside bar in Lee County, Sheriff investigating

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities are investigating after a Valley man was found stabbed to death outside a Lee County bar on Saturday morning.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning reporting an altercation happening at the Circle W Bar on Lee Road 379 in Valley.
Upon arrival, Deputies found 27-year-old Sidney Austin Harmon with no signs of life and CPR being performed on him by bystanders.
EMS arrived but efforts to revive Harmon were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2:00 a.m.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says Harmon appeared to have suffered a severe stab wound to the chest.
Harmon’s body will be taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
Authorities say it is unclear at this time as to what transpired leading up to the altercation and exactly how many people were involved. Harris says detectives are talking to multiple witnesses at this time but that it is still very early in the investigation.
Authorities also report that another individual suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to EAMC Lanier Hospital in Valley for treatment. At this time, there is no word on their condition.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.