BREAKING: Birmingham officer radios “shots fired” to dispatch; officer being evaluated

4:00 a.m. UPDATE: A Birmingham Police officer was transported to UAB Sunday morning. He is being evaluated for possible injuries, according to Birmingham Police.
Sergeant Johnny Williams with Birmingham Police said the officer radioed dispatch to advise them of a traffic stop. Sgt. Williams said shortly thereafter, the officer radioed to dispatch again that shots had been fired. The transmission was not complete, so a search ensued for the officer.
That officer, said to be working out of the North Precinct, was eventually found by a Tarrant Police Officer near Cedar Street and Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive. That is at the Tarrant-Birmingham line.
Birmingham Police first said that officer was injured, but later said no injuries were apparent and the officer was being evaluated at UAB.
The location of the person or persons involved in the traffic stop are not known. A description of that vehicle and the occupants was not available.
Sgt. Williams said crime scene techs are at the scene of the initial traffic stop. They are presumably looking for shell casings and other evidence.
Investigators went to the hospital to question the officer.
