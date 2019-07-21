Cold front to arrive early week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical summertime day in Alabama is underway! Temperatures are climbing into the low 90s, and showers and storms are scattered on radar. Some cells are strong with frequent lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds. Not everyone will receive rain today, but if you’re spending time outside, keep an eye on radar.
Rain coverage will decrease after sunset, and lows will settle into the mid 70s.
Monday will be similar to today with scattered thunderstorms and highs in the low 90s.
By Tuesday, a cold front will sweep into central and south Alabama and bring an increase in storm activity. How this cold front impacts you the rest of the week depends on where you are in the state.
For central Alabama, cooler, drier air will move in behind the front, so rain chances will stay in the 20-30% range for the rest of the week. Temperatures will only top out in the 80s for most each afternoon.
For south Alabama, the front will stall overhead, therefore increasing rain chances for the end of the week. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are possible with rain coverage closer to 60%. Temperatures will likely stay in the 80s for south Alabama, as well, thanks to an increase in rain and cloud cover.
