Costly changes to Opelika Municipal Court building

"So, we had talked about doing some renovations both at City Hall and at Public Works. Then we start thinking about the courtroom that’s only used one day a week," Fuller says. "It’s going to have a lot more room so part of the change order is so the city council can meet there, the planning commission can meet there. Plenty of parking, certainly secure being next-door to the police department so the whole facility is going to be up-to-date modern and then we’ll be able to expand the use of the courtroom.”