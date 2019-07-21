Huntsville’s Apollo 11 press impostor also owns land on the moon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin may have been the first humans to walk on the moon, but one Huntsville woman says she actually owns a piece of it.
In 1969, Sarah Wilkinson Hereford impersonated a reporter in order to get a seat in the front for the Apollo 11 launch. She’s also an avid collector of moon memorabilia and during the space race in the 1960s she scooped up her own plot of lunar real estate.
Hereford scored a deed to her little piece of land on the moon on the Sea of Tranquility.
When asked if this was an actual deed to land on the moon, she responded, “People were confident in those days."
Hereford doesn’t put much stock in her investment, but she has plenty of stories to tell.
