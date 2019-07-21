Man charged with murder in stabbing at restaurant

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder after a deadly stabbing in Lee County.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Phillip Warren Wood, 50, of Valley in the early morning stabbing of Sidney Austin Harmon. The crime happened at the Circle W Bar and Grill on Lee Road 379 in Valley.
Wood was charged with one count of murder and was released from the Lee County Detention Facility after posting a $100,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers Tip line at 1-888-522-7847.
