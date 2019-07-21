Marine police concerned about more deaths on Alabama waters

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - This is quickly becoming one of the most deadly years on Alabama waterways. Since Jan. 1, 25 people have already been killed.
This month alone, a dozen crashes on the water have claimed the lives of six people.
Marine police are concerned there could be more deaths as the summer continues.
One problem likely to blame is a decrease in Marine patrol on Alabama’s lakes and rivers. Couple that with more boater registrations, boaters that drink and drive, and those who don’t wear life vests, and marine troopers say it’s a recipe for disaster.
The last time Alabama saw this many deaths on the waterway was in 1998. Thirty-two people died in boating accidents that year.
Marine police and boaters say with several more months of warm weather, they’re concerned there could be more accidents.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.