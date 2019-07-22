Arrest made in homicide on Montgomery’s Virginia Loop Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a Sunday night Montgomery homicide investigation.
Kardarius Fountain, 23, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of James Richardson III, 18, also of Montgomery.
Fountain was arrested Monday by the US Marshal Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.
The investigation started around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Virginia Loop Court on reports that someone had been shot.
First responders found Richardson III and transported him to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead after arrival.
An initial investigation has determined the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Peabody Road, about a half-mile from where the victim was found.
MPD said it appears that the shooting was the result of an ongoing altercation and that the suspect and victim knew each other.
Richardson’s death was one of two homicides in Montgomery over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.