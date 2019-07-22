Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department, Chief named top volunteer department, firefighter in Ala.

Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department, Chief named top volunteer department, firefighter in Ala.
Beauregard Fire Chief named Ala. Firefighter of the Year (Source: Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department)
By Alex Jones | July 22, 2019 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 2:18 PM

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department and Chief Mike Holden have been named the very best in the state.

The Alabama Association of Volunteer Fire Departments held an awards banquet in their effort to recognize those in their departments across the state.

The Lee County community of Beauregard took home both of the association’s top awards.

The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department as a whole was named the Volunteer Fire Department of the Year.

Beauregard VFD Chief Mike Weldon was named the Firefighter of the Year.

Beauregard VFD named Volunteer Fire Department of the Year
Beauregard VFD named Volunteer Fire Department of the Year (Source: Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.