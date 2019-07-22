Cold Front Coming!

Cold front on the way!
A rare July cold front will work through the area tomorrow, increasing rain chances and providing a shot of cooler air. But we're not quite there yet. Today will the hot and humid day ahead of the front. Highs climb into the lower and middle 90s with isolated showers and storms firing into the afternoon.
With the front nearby tomorrow, rain and storms will be widespread. The boundary slides soutward late Tuesday, allowing cooler and drier air to filter in behind it. We’ll see highs in the 80s tomorrow because of the rain, but they’ll stay in the 80s Wednesday because of the cooler and less humid air. Lows Wednesday morning will drop into the 60s across much of the area.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.