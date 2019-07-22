Family Sunshine Center collects uniforms items to help send clients back to school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center is holding its annual school uniform drive to benefit children who are members of its client families.
The Family Sunshine Center's mission is breaking the cycle of family violence, and fostering hope and healing. It offers everything from shelter programs and counseling to training and prevention education. Many victims that come to the Family Sunshine Center no longer have a connection to the life they're used to living, and don't have the means to buy uniforms for school.
With this uniform drive, you can drop off anything that would be part of the school uniform at the Family Sunshine Center, you can sponsor a child, or you can make a financial contribution and someone will do the shopping for you.
Donations must be delivered by August 2nd to the Family Sunshine Center’s office at 828 S. Court Street in Montgomery.
