2 killed in weekend shootings in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says two people have died in separate shootings over the weekend.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened on Saturday around 11:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Hall Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Courtney Jones who was pronounced dead.
The second shooting happened Sunday around 7:45 p.m., Williams says. Officer were called to the 3200 block of Virginia Loop Court. There they found 18-year-old James Richardson III with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
An investigation revealed the shooting actually happened in the 3100 block of Peabody Road. Williams says it appears that the shooting was the result of an ongoing altercations between people who knew each other.
No arrests have been made in either shooting. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, secret witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
