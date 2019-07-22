MPS to learn more on accreditation in special called meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Monday afternoon to receive a report from AdvancED.
That report could bring new information on the accrediting organization’s ongoing review of Montgomery Public Schools.
As it stands, MPS is currently deemed “accredited under review.” That means that under the close eye of AdvancED, MPS is required to show improvement in a number of specific categories.
AdvancED State Director Dr. Andre Harrison will present his review of the system’s accreditation status based on what was gathered during a second monitoring review in May.
Harrison is expected to discuss what the next steps will be for the school system in order for it to be removed from the accredited under review status.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Montgomery County Board of Education Central Office.
