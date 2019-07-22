Opelika doctor indicted on federal drug distribution counts

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners investigated Edwards in 2017. They subpoenaed 12 patient files. An expert who reviewed those files found 11 of the 12 patients were prescribed excessive dosages of stimulants. The documentation in the medical records was described as “barely minimal”, lacking justification for the prescriptions, and the records showed none of the patients were drug tested. Eight of the 12 patients received “hazardously high” doses of medications, two patients received pain medication from another provider but Edwards didn’t attempt to obtain those records. Edwards entered a settlement agreement with the Board in January 2019, which included a trial period of prescribing guidelines and documentation. The expert who analyzed the files stated the patients were young, and some were driving a long distance to see Edwards.