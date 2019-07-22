Pedestrian injured in Montgomery crash dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who had life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Montgomery has died.
According to Sgt. Jarrett, Thursday officers were called to the area of Fairview Avenue after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian, 49-year-old Michael Payne, was taken from the scene to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
On Saturday, Payne was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
Williams says there were two vehicles involved in the crash, a 2003 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Dodge Ram. The drivers were not injured in the collision.
An investigation shows the Toyota was traveling eastbound on West Fairview when the pedestrian entered traffic and was hit. After being hit by the Toyota, Williams says the pedestrian was vaulted into the Dodge, also traveling westbound.
No charges are anticipated at this time, Williams added. The investigation is ongoing.
