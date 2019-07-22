2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are have life-threatening injuries after separate shootings Sunday, Montgomery police say.
According to Lt. Andre Mitchell, the first shooting happened in Gibbs Village. A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the area of Council Street and Burn Street. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The second shooting happened in the 3200 block of Virginia Loop Court. Mitchell says a man was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound.
No arrest has been made in either case, Mitchell says.
