Victim identified in fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have released the identity of the man killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near Highway 80.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, Jasper Montgomery, 55, was killed when his 1980 Chevrolet Fleetside Truck, a 2016 Acura MBX and a 2019 Toyota Tacoma collided. Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams says an investigation showed the crash happened when the Chevrolet, traveling southbound, struck the Acura. The Chevrolet then struck the Toyota.
The driver of the Acura and two passengers were also injured, Williams said.
The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.
