Attempted home invasion suspect sought

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an attempted home invasion suspect.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Willie James Patterson Jr. is wanted on a second degree burglary charge. Investigators advise he made forced entry into the victim’s home while she and her 14-year-old daughter were home. He then allegedly pushed the victim out of the way from holding the door shut on him, and she then had to fight Patterson off to get him out of her home.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Patterson should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.