BBB: Finding the right food delivery service for you

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Back in the day, pizza was really the only meal you could get delivered. Now, thanks to a variety of food delivery services, you can pretty much get anything delivered right to your doorstep.
But before you pick up the phone you may want to do a little research to make sure you don’t go hungry.
"We get reports of food being extremely late, very long wait times, the orders are botched up, and sometimes they don't come at all," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama.
If you’ve used one of these services, maybe you’ve had great luck, or maybe an experience that had you looking for a different company. Consumer experts say it’s a good idea to do your own research before you place your order. You can check out the Better Business Bureau website to look at complaints and reviews.
“You really want to look for a service that focuses on customer service. That’s what you should really be looking for rather than the company with the fanciest app or can afford to advertise on your social media feed.” Smitherman said.
Make sure you read the fine print. See what the company’s policy is if they mess up your order. You may also want to compare prices. Some companies charge a flat rate on top of your food order, others may charge you tips for the driver and if you order out a lot, check into their reward programs. It could get you some good discounts down the road.
