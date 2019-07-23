Elmore County child sex abuse suspect dies in SC police custody

SPARTANBURG, SC. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man who was arrested and extradited to South Carolina in early 2019 to face charges on child sex abuse allegations has died in police custody.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed that Peter William Cooper, 64, was found unresponsive around 1 a.m. Sunday and later pronounced dead.
Cooper was at the center of a growing sex abuse investigation dating back decades.
The Greenville County, SC, Sheriff’s Office had charged him in connection to one of three victims who had accused him of sexually molesting them when they were young girls.
Those charges were compounded by Spartanburg law enforcement who added a single charge of lewd act with a minor for an alleged crime that occurred in 1976.
One victim who said he molested her in Alabama contacted authorities but no charges were brought because the statute of limitations had run out.
One victim told WSFA 12 News she contacted Cooper through social media and that he’d apologized. She took that information to authorities, who ultimately opened an investigation and brought charges.
The victims said the abuse occurred during church-related activities like home Bible study and Bible camp. Cooper served as a minister for multiple churches during his lifetime. Most recently before his arrest, he was in fellowship with Prattville Church of Christ.
Church leadership confirmed that while he did not place membership and was not on the payroll, he had been was invited to speak in the fall of 2018. His attendance was described as irregular for some time, but he attended more frequently during the last year before his arrest.
After the church learned of the allegations, Cooper was unable to have access to children at the church. Church leaders said they had not gotten any allegations or did they know of any victims, but were ready to cooperate with authorities in any investigation.
Cooper, who had been in the South Carolina lockup since Feb. 10, had previously been moved to a medical pod because of earlier medical complaints, the coroner said.
An autopsy did not appear to show any signs of foul play, according to Clevenger, though final results and findings are still pending.
