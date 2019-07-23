Ga. man charged in shooting death of Montgomery 18-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re learning more about a Georgia man charged in the shooting death of a Montgomery 18-year-old.
Montgomery police announced Monday Kardarius Fountain had been charged with capital murder in the death of James Richardson III.
According to police, officers discovered Richardson in 3200 block of Virginia Loop Court after being called to the area. Richardson was taken to an area hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.
An initial investigation found the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Peabody road, about a mile and a half from where Richardson was found, police said.
Court documents say Fountain shot a gun into a vehicle Richardson was inside of, hitting him once.
Police said an investigation found the shooting was the result of an ongoing argument between the Richardson and Fountain.
