1 killed in 3-vehicle crash outside Brundidge

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dale County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday evening.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Drew Brooks, the crash happened on U.S. 231 near the 178 mile marker, about a half mile north of Brundidge. Jerry Wayne Vance Jr., 43, of Ozark was killed when the 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving went into the opposing northbound lane and collided with a 2016 Freightliner.
Brooks said the driver of the Freightliner was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and later released. The third vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Highlander, received minor property damage.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
