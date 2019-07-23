Kim Kardashian draws heat for naming her cosmetics after Pele, Kilauea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kim Kardashian is facing more backlash over her use of cultural words and phrases to name her products. This time, it involves Hawaii-related words.
The reality star recently launched her new online cosmetic line called "Sooo Fire," which includes shades like "Fire," "Fiery Eruption" and "Molten Magma."
But the bundle also includes “Kilauea” and “Pele’s Curse.”
In Hawaii, Kilauea is the name of the volcano that recently erupted on the Big Island, while Pele is the name of Hawaii’s volcano goddess.
Critics are taking to Twitter to blast Kardashian’s new line — and many are describing the names are culturally insensitive.
Hawaii radio host Esme M. Infante wrote on social media, “@kimkardashian, please say this is a joke. You can’t use sacred words like ‘Pele’ and ‘Kilauea’ in this pilau way.”
Another person wrote, “It makes her look like she has no respect for anyone. This is the SECOND time she’s done this. She should’ve taken the same amount of time that she took to produce this product to learn about the Hawaiian culture. She doesn’t have any connection to Kilauea or Pele. It’s nonsense.”
Kardashian was recently under fire for using the name “Kimono” for her shapewear line. She has since decided she would change the name of her line after acknowledging the backlash.
