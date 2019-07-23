Lowndes County authorities searching for sex offender

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Dondale Cornelius Burke is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register/report to law enforcement and failure to pay registration and reporting fees. SORNA requires sex offenders to register and keep their registration current in each jurisdiction in which they reside, are employed, or attend school. A sex offender must also initially register in the jurisdiction in which convicted if it is different from the jurisdiction of residence.