Lowndes County authorities searching for sex offender

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a sex offender on a SORNA violation.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Dondale Cornelius Burke is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register/report to law enforcement and failure to pay registration and reporting fees. SORNA requires sex offenders to register and keep their registration current in each jurisdiction in which they reside, are employed, or attend school. A sex offender must also initially register in the jurisdiction in which convicted if it is different from the jurisdiction of residence.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Burke should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.