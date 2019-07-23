Man charged after victim robbed at gunpoint inside home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after police say he broke into a residence and stole from a victim while armed.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the robbery happened on June 13 around 11:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Herbert Drive. A victim told police a suspect forced his way into the residence and took personal property.
An arrest affidavit shows Adams, while armed with a gun, took an Apple iPad, Apple iPad Air 2 and a Galaxy Edge 7.
On Monday, Adams was identified as the suspect and turned himself in to police.
Adams was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where is being held on a $120,000 bond.
