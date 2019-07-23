Prattville man dies in 2-vehicle crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of Prattville man.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say Arthur Lee Brown Jr., 62, was killed when the 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 he was driving collided with a 2005 Honda Accord. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cpl. Jess Thornton says the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday on Autauga County 40, about ten miles north of Prattville.
The driver of the Honda was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with injuries, Thornton says.
No other information about the crash has been released.
