State files objection after Montgomery officer motions for new immunity hearing

Aaron Cody Smith
By WSFA Staff | July 23, 2019 at 12:07 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 12:07 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state has filed an objection to a Montgomery officer’s motion for a new immunity hearing in his murder trial.

Aaron “Cody” Smith is charged in the 2016 on-duty shooting death of Montgomery resident Greg Gunn.

The state says Smith isn’t entitled to relitigate his petition for immunity from prosecution because it’s already been decided by a higher court. While Smith’s first petition for immunity was denied, the new judge assigned to this case has the discretion to grant a new immunity hearing.

In the motion, Smith’s attorneys said he was acting in self-defense or in the defense of others in his official capacity as an officer at the time of the fatal shooting.

So far, the new judge has not made a ruling on the motion.

