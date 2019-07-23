Today is cold front day!

Today is the day!
A rare cold front will slide southward through the area Tuesday. Initially, the main impact will be widespread showers and storms with the passage of the front. We're already seeing a few showers this morning, and those will only increase in coverage and intensity as we head into the afternoon. With all that rain around, highs won't get out of the 80s today.
Cooler and less humid air will spill in overnight, dropping lows into the 60s. Sunshine dominates for the rest of the week with the drier air mass resulting in a comfortable stretch for the next few days. Enjoy!
